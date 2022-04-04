New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Monday urged oilseeds bodies to follow the footsteps of diary cooperatives like Amul to reduce the country's dependence on imports for the requirement of edible oil.

While launching the Dhara sunflower oil brand packaged by Bengaluru-based oilseeds cooperative KOF, the minister said cooperatives in the edible oil sector "need to adopt the Amul model" to grab larger market.

The cooperatives need to adopt the dairy cooperative Amul model and make a mark in the edible oils sector. It is possible if "healthy cooperatives" work with a motto to benefit both farmers and consumers, he said.

A demand among consumers should be created by cooperatives for their edible oil brands just like Amul has created for it not only in India but in the world market too, he added.

Karnataka Cooperative Oilseeds Growers' Federation (KOF) has been re-engaged for custom packing of sunflower oil brand of Mother Dairy Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd (MDFVPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NDDB, after a gap of about two decades.

To help KOF in procurement of oilseeds and edible oils, the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister also handed over a cheque of Rs 16.32 crore sanctioned by the NDDB to the cooperative having 1.80 lakh members in Karnataka.

The minister also unveiled the NDDB's Enterprise Resource Planning Software for cooperatives.

Rupal noted that palm oil and blended edible oil are being consumed in huge quantity today, which was not the case earlier. Amid such a situation, there is a space for cooperatives to capture for their brand of edible oil.

KOF chairman Annasaheb Shankar and Managing Director G C Reddy said the tie-up with MDFVPL will help KOF utilise its capacity. They said the contract is for packing and supply of about 3,600 tonne per year of Dhara brand of sunflower oil.

Shankar said the new software launched today will help strengthen accountability and transparency of cooperatives.

During 2021-22, KOF and its member unions together handled more than 38,500 tonne of edible oil, and had a combined turnover of about Rs 630 crore.

NDDB holds 72 per cent of shares in KOF.

NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah and members of KOF were also present at the event.

