New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Tuesday met his Canadian counterpart Marie-Claude Bibeau and discussed potential bilateral cooperation.

"The two sides discussed the potential bilateral cooperation to strengthen livestock health management system, genetic upgradation of livestock, biosecurity measures, capacity building etc. Both sides felt that there is much to learn from each other in the related fields," an official statement said.

Exchanging information and expertise will help build the knowledge and capability of each other's animal husbandry sector, which will have mutual benefits for both countries.

Both the dignitaries have discussed the various ideas to further strengthen the close and special unique India- Canada friendship, the statement added.

