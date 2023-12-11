New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Monday said that it has bagged a Rs 543 crore order from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation.

The project entails construction of elevated stations for the Indore Metro Rail Project.

"RVNL-URC JV emerges as the lowest bidder (L1) for part design and construction of elevated viaduct, five elevated metro rail stations...for Indore Metro Rail Project," the PSU said in a filing to BSE.

The project is to be executed in 1,092 days, the filing said.

RVNL, a public sector undertaking, undertakes and executes the project development, financing and implementation of projects related to rail infrastructure, mobilise financial and human resources for project implementation and ensure timely execution of projects with least cost escalation among others.

