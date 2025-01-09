New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Saatvik Green Energy on Thursday said it has secured a contract worth Rs 1,500 crore from a leading energy producer for the supply of 1 GW solar PV modules.

Saatvik, as per customised specifications, will supply advanced technology N-TOPCon solar PV modules during the calendar year 2025, according to a company statement.

The modules, designed for seamless performance in utility-scale solar projects, promise to enhance energy generation while maintaining reliability and durability across diverse climatic conditions.

This supply order will be fulfilled by a dedicated manufacturing unit at Saatvik Solar's state-of-the-art facility in Ambala, Haryana.

Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy said in the statement, "Winning this 1 GW contract reaffirms our commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability."

Saatvik Green Energy Limited is a leading solar module manufacturer in India.

