Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) Rajasthan's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has written a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, urging him to provide compensation to farmers for damage to standing crops due to cold waves and frost after getting an assessment done.

In his letter written today, he referred to his visit to Hanumangarh district on January 17-18 and said that he was apprised by farmers about the damage caused to the mustard crop due to cold waves and frost.

He said that frost and cold waves have been continuing in the state for the past few days, in which the standing crops of the farmers have been badly damaged in many districts.

Pilot urged the chief minister to provide maximum compensation to the affected farmers by getting the assessment done.

