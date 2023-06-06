New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Sahyadri Hospitals, a leading hospital chain in Maharashtra, on Tuesday, said it will invest over Rs 750 crore over the next 3-4 years to expand its healthcare delivery infrastructure.

The healthcare provider aims to add between 900-1,100 beds over the period through both brownfield and greenfield projects.

Currently, it has nine hospitals encompassing 900 beds.

"Our strategic focus on increasing bed capacity and providing access to specialised medical care will help us bridge the healthcare gap and cater to the needs of the community," Sahyadri Hospitals Director and CEO Abrarali Dalal said in a statement.

The hospital chain plans to further expand its healthcare network to Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Solapur Kolhapur and other cities in the region apart from reinforcing its presence in Pune and Nashik.

As part of its expansion plans, Sahyadri has doubled its capacity at the Hadapsar facility, which will focus on mother and child care.

