Rourkela, Oct 14 (PTI) A modern sewage treatment plant with a capacity of treating 4 million litre of wastewater per day was inaugurated at the Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha.

Built at a cost of Rs 14.91-crore, the sewage treatment plant was a major step forward in the field of environment management, the RSP said in a release.

Also Read | Nearly 5.3 Billion Mobile Phones Will Drop Out of Use This Year, Say Experts.

The sewage treatment plant was inaugurated by SAIL chairperson Soma Mondal on Thursday, the release said.

The plant has been set up to treat the sewage generated from the toilets in different units of the RSP.

Also Read | Microsoft Office Branding To Be Renamed As Microsoft 365 After Over 3 Decades.

Built on the latest technology of moving bed bio reactor (MBBR), the STP will treat the sewage with modern and advanced equipment.

During an interaction with young executives of the RSP on Friday, Mondal stressed on the need to adhere to safe working practices.

The SAIL chairperson underscored that digitisation system should be strengthened in the RSP and it should aim at becoming a world-class corporation in producing ‘green steel'.

Green steel is environmentally friendly steel produced by reducing its carbon footprint as compared to the conventional steel-making process.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)