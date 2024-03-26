Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) V M Salgaocar & Brother's president Swati Salgaocar has been elected as the chairperson of CII's western region for 2024-25, the industry lobby grouping said on Tuesday.

BG Li-In Electricals' chairman and managing director Rishi Kumar Bagla has been elected as the deputy chairman of CII in the Western Region, a statement said.

The CII western region will focus on promoting sustainable practices, social responsibility, and ethical governance among businesses and organizations, among others, the statement said.

The other focus areas include factors like ease of doing business, reducing the cost of doing business, helping improve the ease of living and internationalization, the statement said.

