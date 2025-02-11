New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Consumer electronics major Samsung would upskill 20,000 teachers under its community-led programme, the company said in a statement.

This initiative, “Galaxy Empowered”, is meant to upskill teachers in India, empowering them with blended learning events, hands-on training and mentorship opportunities, it said.

It aims to build a culture of innovation and inspire creativity in education by integrating technology into teaching practices, it added.

“The programme aims to empower 20,000 teachers across India by 2025,” said Samsung India. “Over 2,700 teachers have been awarded certificates across India via live training sessions since December 2024 under the umbrella of “Galaxy Empowered,” it said.

