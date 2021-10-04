New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Sanjeev Tokhi on Monday took over as the Director (Exploration) on the board of ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), the company said.

"In his 33 years of illustrious career, Tokhi commands a diversified exposure in all facets of exploration from acquisition, processing and interpretation (API) to petroleum basin modeling and project economics," OVL said in a statement.

"Under his stewardship, acquisition of state-of-the-art broadband seismic in Mumbai Offshore and consequent analysis of the data led to a number of discoveries, accreting hydrocarbon resources of over a hundred million tonne."

He worked on various projects at ONGC including the development of B12 & Daman fields, the North Tapti field, the revival of Ratna and R-Series fields, Pliocene Gas discoveries, and accelerated exploration campaigns in recently reverted Panna & Mukta fields.

"His contribution towards technology interventions in the deep-water Krishna Godavari basin enabled robust reservoir characterization in Cluster-2 of northern discovery area of KG-DWN-98/2 Block," it said.

As the Director (Exploration) of OVL, his focus would be towards the astute acquisition of prospective acreages across the globe to OVL portfolio, contributing to national energy independence for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the statement added.

