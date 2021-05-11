New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Padmakumar M Nair, Chief General Manager of Stressed Assets Resolution Group at SBI, will head the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd, the proposed bad bank for taking over stressed assets of lenders, according to sources.

Nair has been picked up for the CEO post of the proposed bad bank NARCL as he has a long exposure of handling resolution of stressed assets, they said.

He will be joining the company on deputation basis for the moment, two sources said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget for 2021-22 had announced that an asset reconstruction company or a bad bank would be set up to consolidate and take over existing stressed assets of lenders and undertake their resolution.

Bad bank refers to a financial institution that takes over bad assets of lenders and undertakes resolution. The new entity is being created in collaboration with both public and private sector banks.

Sitharaman in the Budget 2021-22 had mentioned that the high level of provisioning by public sector banks of their stressed assets called for measures to clean up the bank books.

"An Asset Reconstruction Company Limited and Asset Management Company would be set up to consolidate and take over the existing stressed debt," she had said in the Budget speech. It will then manage and dispose of the assets to alternate investment funds and other potential investors for eventual value realisation, she added.

National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) will pay up to 15 per cent of the agreed value for the loans in cash and the remaining 85 per cent would be government-guaranteed security receipts.

The government guarantee would be invoked if there is loss against the threshold value.

Last year, Indian Banks' Association (IBA) had made a proposal for creation of a bad bank for swift resolution of non-performing assets (NPAs). The government accepted the proposal and decided to go for asset reconstruction company (ARC) and asset management company (AMC) model for this.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that loans classified as fraud cannot be sold to NARCL. As per the annual report of the RBI, about 1.9 lakh crore of loans have been classified as fraud as on March 2020.

As per the Financial Stability Report released by the RBI, the NPAs of the banking sector were projected to surge to 13.5 per cent of advances by September 2021, from 7.5 per cent in September 2020, under the baseline scenario.

The report had warned that if the macroeconomic environment worsens into a severe stress scenario, the NPA ratio may escalate to 14.8 per cent.

To facilitate smooth functioning of asset reconstruction companies, the RBI last month decided to set up a panel to undertake a comprehensive review of the working of such institutions.

After enactment of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act in 2002, regulatory guidelines for ARCs were issued in 2003 to enable development of this sector and to facilitate smooth functioning of these companies.

Since then, while ARCs have grown in number and size, their potential for resolving stressed assets is yet to be realised fully.

