New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Thursday said its net loss narrowed to Rs 16 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

During the April-June period of financial year (FY) 2020-21, the company had suffered a loss of Rs 29 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | TS LAWCET 2021: Admit Cards Released Online, Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Its total income was at Rs 289.5 crore as against Rs 209.6 crore in the year ago quarter.

The expenses during the quarter under review were at Rs 305.6 crore compared to Rs 236.6 crore a year ago. dfMR

Also Read | Mumbai: Universal Travel Pass Facility Launched for Travel in Suburban Trains; Commuters can Obtain E-Passes from August 15 at epassmsdma.mahait.org.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)