New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A class 8 student died after allegedly being thrashed by some people in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said.

The incident took place in Sant Ravidas Gali of Brahmpuri around 2.15 pm and police received information about it at 4.04 pm from JPC hospital, they said.

The victim lived in Brahmpuri and studied in a private school, police said.

The boy was found with injuries on head, face and left hand. Blood spots were found at several places on the road.

He was rushed to JPC hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

It seems that he had an altercation with some boy after school. Police are verifying the claim.

A case of murder is being registered and CCTV footage is being scanned, the officer added.

