New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) A scrap dealer was stabbed to death outside his shop in north Delhi's Subzi Mandi area on Sunday, police said.

Subzi Mandi police station received a call regarding the incident at 4.13 pm, they said.

It was informed that two people stabbed Vijay to death outside his shop, a senior police officer said, adding that he was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

"It has come to notice that both the parties had animosity going on for over a month. On March 20, both the parties had fought in which a cross case was registered against both,” the officer said.

“The wives of both the accused and the victim had also levelled sexual assault allegations on each other. Further motive would be clear after the arrest of the accused," the officer said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused. An FIR has been registered and further investigation has been started," the officer said.

