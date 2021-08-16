New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Monday directed the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) not to launch new Chana contract till further orders.

For running contracts, the regulator said that no new position will be allowed to be taken and that only squaring up of the position will be allowed, as per a press release.

Issuing directions regarding trading in Chana contracts, Sebi said that "these directions will be implemented with immediate effect".

