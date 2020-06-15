Latest News | Sebi Bans Three Persons in Fidelity Group Front Running Case

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Regulator Sebi on Monday barred Vaibhav Dhadda, an employee of Fidelity International Ltd, his mother Alka and sister Arushi from the capital markets for indulging in ''front running'' activities.

Sebi said that detailed investigation in the matter is in progress which may bring out additional roles of the entities, if any.

In a confirmatory order, the regulator has restrained Vaibhav Dhadda (or Avi Dhadda), Alka Dhadda and Arushi Dhadda "from buying, selling or dealing in the securities market or associating themselves with securities market, either directly or indirectly, in any manner whatsoever till further directions".

Sebi, through an interim order passed in December 2019, had restrained these persons from the capital markets.

It further said that they have not been able to make out a prima facie case for revocation of the interim order.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) surveillance system had generated alerts for possible instances of front running by certain entities during May-August 2019.

Following this, the regulator conducted a preliminary probe to look into the possible violations of various norms, including PFTUP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices).

The Sebi probe found that Vaibhav, being the trader on behalf of the Fidelity Group, was in possession of non-public information of the impending trades of Fidelity Group entities.

He had directed his mother and sister to open bank accounts and trading accounts immediately before executing the prima facie front running trades. He had transferred funds to his mother. His mother who has no source of income, had transferred funds to Arushi, who is a student with no source of income.

Avi admittedly had access to the trading accounts of Alka and Arushi and had executed the front running trades from their trading accounts, the regulator said.

Besides, Alka and Arushi by opening trading accounts and bank accounts and by giving access to Avi of their trading accounts have participated in the scheme to front run the trades, it added.

The regulator, further, said that the trading pattern suggested that they took advantage of the impending trading activity of Fidelity Group entities by front running, and thereby generated profits for themselves by the price movement of scrips on account of large buy or sell orders of Fidelity Group entities.

The three persons by their actions have made a wrongful gain of Rs 1.86 crore, the regulator noted.

Front running in market parlance means buying or selling securities ahead of a large order so as to benefit from the subsequent price move.

By front running trades, they have violated PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations and accordingly in a confirmatory order Sebi prohibited these three persons from the capital markets.

