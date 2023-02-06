New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday came out with parameters for qualified stock brokers (QSBs), who handle a large number of clients' funds and trading volumes.

In its circular, the regulator put in place enhanced obligations as well as responsibilities for QSBs along with guidelines to boost their monitoring, which would be carried out by Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs).

Certain stock brokers handle a very large number of clients' funds and trading volumes. Possible failure of such brokers has the potential to cause widespread impact on investors and reputational damage to the securities market, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

To mitigate this risk, Sebi would designate stock brokers as QSBs based on certain parameters such as the total number of active clients of the stock broker, available total assets of clients with the stock broker, trading volumes of the stock broker and the end of day margin obligations of all clients of a stock broker.

Further, the procedure would be followed to assign a score to a stock broker, based on the parameters.

For each stock broker, an individual score for a particular parameter would be calculated by dividing the individual parameter by the aggregate of the respective parameter summed across all stock brokers-- stock broker's count of active clients will be divided by the aggregate count of active clients of all stock brokers and similarly, individual scores would be calculated for other parameters as well.

Then, the total score would be calculated by adding individual scores of all the parameters. For calculating the scores for a particular financial year, parameters as on December 31 of such a financial year would be considered.

Initially, stock brokers with a total score greater than or equal to five based on the parameters would be identified as QSBs. The scores would be calculated on an annual basis and the revised list of QSBs would be released jointly by stock exchanges, in consultation with Sebi.

The QSBs, which no longer belong to the revised list, will continue to comply with the enhanced obligations and responsibilities, for an additional period of three financial years.

With regard to governance structure and processes, Sebi said that the board of directors of QSBs would exercise oversight over incidents having an impact on functioning of the QSB in the securities market and investor protection including data security breaches that can affect investor data.

Further, QSBs are required to have committees of the board of directors such as audit committee, nomination and remuneration committee, risk management committee, information technology (IT) committee and cybersecurity committee.

Sebi said QSBs are required to devise a clear and a well-documented risk management policy.

In addition, it has listed out relevant risks which may have to be borne by the QSBs such as risks which can arise during KYC and account opening process ; operational risks such as faulty systems which can cause erroneous execution of orders from clients' account; technology risks such as technical glitches and cyberattacks; and general risks like fraud risk, credit risk, market risk and risk due to outsourcing of activities.

QSB would have to put in place a framework for orderly wind down of its business to ensure continuity of services to its clients in case of closure of business by the QSB due to its inability to provide services to its clients or meet the prescribed regulatory requirements.

With regard to enhanced monitoring of QSBs, Sebi said that QSBs would be subjected to enhanced monitoring and surveillance including additional submissions to be made to MIIs or Sebi, as and when sought.

The stock exchanges, in consultation with Sebi, would carry out annual inspection of QSBs and communicate the findings of such inspection along with action taken to the regulator.

The new framework would come into effect from July 1, 2023.

