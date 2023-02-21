New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) To address the gaps in the disclosure of financial results by newly-listed companies, Sebi has proposed to provide at least a 15-day period from the stock market debut for submitting the first financial earnings.

This comes after Sebi received representations regarding challenges faced by the newly-listed entities immediately after their listing and about the gap in the current regulatory provisions for ensuring timely disclosure of the first financial results of such entities.

At present, LODR (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) requires all listed entities to submit quarterly financial results within 45 days from the end of each quarter, while for the last quarter and annual results, listed entities need to make the submission within 60 days from the end of the financial year. "In cases when companies get listed close to the timeline prescribed for submission of financial results, they would be required to announce the first financial results within a very short period of time post listing," Sebi said in its consultation paper. "Since the financial results are price sensitive information, such disclosures immediately post listing may have a large impact on the company's share price even before the price of its scrip has stabilized post listing," it added. To provide adequate time to newly-listed entities to disclose their first financial results post-listing, Sebi has proposed that at least 15 days' time period from the date of listing may be provided for such disclosures to a newly-listed entity. Apart from providing adequate time period for disclosure of financial results post listing, Sebi is looking to address the issue of absence of the requirement to submit financial results for the previous quarter if the listing date happens to fall immediately after the statutory timeline prescribed for submission of the financial results. Under the ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, issuers are required to provide audited financial results in their offer documents which should not be more than six months old prior to the issue opening date.

In the event where issuers list immediately after 45 days from the end of a quarter, in such a situation, the issuer may not have disclosed the financial results for such quarter in the offer document and would also not be required to disclose the same post listing.

In such cases investors would not get the information on financial performance of the issuer for one quarter, after its listing.

"This would also lead to information asymmetry as the company and its officials would have access to this information but the investors would not, who will be knowing only about the past period financials declared by the issuer at the time of its listing," Sebi noted.

Explaining with an example, Sebi said that in case of listing of a company on March 1, 2023, the issuer would have disclosed in its offer documents the financial results till the period ended September 30, 2022 under the ICDR rules.

Hence, post its listing, it would be required to disclose the financial results for the succeeding period -- quarter ended December 31, 2022-- within 15 days from the date of listing, i.e. by March 16, 2023. The annual financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 would be required to be disclosed by May 30, 2023.

"A newly-listed entity may be required to disclose its first financial results post its listing, for the period immediately succeeding to the periods for which financial statements were disclosed in its offer document for initial public offer, within 15 days from the date of listing or as per the applicable timeline under LODR Regulations, whichever is later," Sebi said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought comments from the public till March 6 on the proposals.

Also, Sebi has suggested timeline to fill up vacancy of directors, Compliance Officer, CEO and CFO in listed companies and freezing of demat accounts of the MD, Whole-time director (WTD)and CEO of a listed entity for continuing non-compliance with the LODR Regulations and or non-payment of fines by a listed entity. The regulator has recommended that any intermittent vacancy of a director should be filled-up by the listed entity at the earliest but not later than three months from the date of such vacancy. Also, Sebi has that the demat account of the WTDs, including the MD, and CEO may be frozen, in addition to the demat account of the promoters, for continuing non-compliance or non-payment of fines by a listed entity.

This may result in timely compliance and would ensure that MD, WTD, CEO are held accountable for non-compliance or nonpayment of fines by listed entities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)