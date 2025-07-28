New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The initial public offer of Shanti Gold International Ltd received 4.93 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Monday.

The initial share sale got bids for 6,24,11,100 shares against 1,26,67,200 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Non-institutional investors category got subscribed 7.52 times while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 6.60 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part got subscribed 5 per cent.

Shanti Gold International on Thursday said it has mopped up a little over Rs 108 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 360-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Shanti Gold will conclude on Tuesday.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 189-199 per share.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.81 crore shares worth Rs 360.11 crore, at the upper end of the price band, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Proceeds of the issue will be used for setting up a facility in Jaipur, funding the company's incremental working capital requirements, payment of debt and for general corporate purposes.

Shanti Gold specialises in the design and production of various types of gold jewellery.

Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.

