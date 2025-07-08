Amaravati, July 8 (PTI) Andhra Congress chief YS Sharmila appealed to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to establish a memorial in Hyderabad for her late father, former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR).

In two separate letters written on July 6 and shared with reporters on Tuesday, Sharmila highlighted YSR's welfare legacy and noted that Hyderabad lacks a dedicated space where people can pay tribute to him on his birth and death anniversaries.

YSR served as the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2004 until he died in a helicopter crash over the Nallamala forest on September 2, 2009.

Recalling the former leader's popular welfare schemes, such as Rajiv Aarogyasri (aims to provide quality healthcare to the poor), Indiramma Illu (welfare housing), fee reimbursement, pensions, and nine hours of free power for farmers—Sharmila said they had benefited people in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"As his daughter, and on behalf of countless Telangana residents who cherish his contributions, I humbly urge you to allocate land for a YSR memorial," she wrote to Revanth Reddy.

She pointed out that even after 16 years since his passing, there is no designated place in Hyderabad for people to pay their respects on July 8 (his birth anniversary) and September 2 (his death anniversary).

Sharmila said such a memorial would honour a legacy that aligns with Telangana's vision of inclusive development and recognise Hyderabad's shared history.

A YSR memorial would inspire future generations and celebrate a leader who prioritised people in governance, she said.

In her letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sharmila acknowledged the Congress leadership's regard for YSR and requested her support in facilitating the memorial's establishment.

"This gesture would mean a great deal to citizens whose lives were transformed by his compassion and policies," she added, saying the memorial would preserve his enduring ideals and legacy across Telugu-speaking states.

