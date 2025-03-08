New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has reviewed undergoing projects of the ports ministry worth USD 2 trillion, and set a target, after consulting with experts, to complete at least 150 projects by September 2025, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) organised a two-day 'Chintan Shivir, 2025' in Srinagar with a vision to evaluate, reset, discover and apply solutions to unlock the potential of the Blue Economy of India.

The statement said the event focused on strengthening India's shipbuilding and repair capabilities, improving financial and digital solutions for maritime infrastructure and pushing for a greener and more sustainable shipping industry.

Emphasis was laid on achieving targets set out in Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision (MAKV) 2047, it added.

"A total of 150 initiatives/projects were identified for completion within the next six months, with a deadline set for September 6, 2025," the statement said.

According to the statement, Sonowal reemphasised India's vision to be among the top 5 shipbuilding nations by 2047, with an additional shipbuilding capacity of 4 million Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT).

He also directed the formulation of suitable policies and skill development initiatives while encouraging collaboration with state governments.

Bharat Container Shipping Line will be established under the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), the statement said.

All major ports to tender for at least 1 Green Tug within the next 3 months, it added.

A Coastal Green Shipping Corridor will be established, with the Kandla-Tuticorin corridor being the first to be developed in partnership with SCI, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and VO Chidambaranar Port Authority (VoCPA).

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) will invest Rs 100 crore in 3 National Waterways in Jammu & Kashmir, boosting inland water transport and connectivity in the region.

"We are aiming to expand the shipbuilding industry to be able to construct ships with an additional Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) of 4 million tons," Sonowal said.

