Kolkata, Feb 21 (PTI) The order book position of BTL EPC Ltd, the engineering arm of city-based Shrachi Group, stands at Rs 1800 crore, an official said.

The engineering entity recently bagged an order from BHEL for setting up an ash handling system for a supercritical thermal power plant in Telangana which is valued at Rs 446 crore.

Managing Director of BTL EPC Ravi Todi said, "The order book position of the company now stands at Rs 1800 crore after bagging an order of around Rs 446 crore from BHEL for a power plant in Telangana."

He said that in 2021-22, the company clocked a revenue of Rs 330 crore, and for the current fiscal year it is expected to register healthy growth.

"Going by the current trends, we are expecting a clock a turnover of Rs 450 crore", Todi said.

He said the company had also completed the EPC contract for a fertiliser plant at Sindri and Barauni valued at Rs 157 crore, and a baggage handling plant for KRIBHCO.

Besides, the company is executing projects for the Bengal Maitree super thermal power project undertaken by BHEL, and other similar businesses relating to the energy sector. PTI dc

