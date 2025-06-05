Latest News | Silver Futures Rise on Increased Bets

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday increased by Rs 80 to Rs 1,01,460 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery rose by Rs 80 or 0.08 per cent to Rs 1,01,460 per kg in a business turnover of 17,560 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading 0.10 per cent lower at USD 34.46 per ounce in New York.

