Latest News | Silver Futures Rise on Increased Bets

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Silver prices on Thursday increased by Rs 80 to Rs 1,01,460 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

Agency News PTI| Jun 05, 2025 11:46 AM IST
Latest News | Silver Futures Rise on Increased Bets

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday increased by Rs 80 to Rs 1,01,460 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery rose by Rs 80 or 0.08 per cent to Rs 1,01,460 per kg in a business turnover of 17,560 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading 0.10 per cent lower at USD 34.46 per ounce in New York.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Jun 05, 2025 11:46 AM IST
    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

