New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Sipan Kumar Garg on Thursday assumed the additional charge of Director (Finance) at SJVN, an official statement said.

Garg also holds the post of Director (Finance) at Rishikesh-based THDC India Ltd, a subsidiary of power giant NTPC Ltd.

Bhupender Gupta, who is serving a Director (Technical) at THDC India, holds an additional charge as SJVN's chairman and managing director.

"The Ministry of Power...has entrusted the additional charge of the post of Director (Finance), SJVN Limited, to Sipan Kumar Garg, Director (Finance), THDC India Limited, w.e.f. July 1, 2025, for a period of three months or till a full-time incumbent is appointed or until further orders, whichever is earlier," SJVN informed the exchanges on Thursday.

Accordingly, in line with the order dated July 9, the official has assumed charge as Director (Finance) of SJVN with effect from July 10, and his appointment has been taken on record from the date of assumption of charge.

Rajendra Prasad Goyal now ceases to hold the additional charge of the post of Director (Finance), SJVN Limited, effective June 30, 2025.

