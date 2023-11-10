Hardoi (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Six people were killed in two separate accidents in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday, police said.

Three people, including two women, were killed when their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding vehicle on the Pratappur-Naimish Road in the Beniganj area, Additional Superintendent of Police Durgesh Singh said.

Also Read | Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 Date, Time: All You Need To Know About Special One-Hour Trading Session of Stock Market To Be Held on Deepavali.

The victims have been identified as Suraj (23), his relative Nirmala (23) and another woman, Singh said.

Efforts are underway to trace the vehicle. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

Also Read | Pippa Actress Mrunal Thakur Opens Up on Delay of Ishaan Khattar-Starrer: 'A Film Like My Baby Deserves its Time to Shine'.

In another accident, three youngsters on a motorcycle were mowed down by a roadways bus near the Bajpur Naktora village in the Lonar area, Singh said.

Babban (25), Monu (22) and Hrithik (20) were on their way to Farrukhabad when the accident occurred.

The police have taken the bus into custody but the driver is absconding, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)