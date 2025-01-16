Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) The sixth Jaipur Education Summit 2025 will start from January 20 here, an official statement said on Thursday.

The five-day event is a confluence of education, culture, and innovation, which promises to inspire students, teachers and every section of society, organiser Sunil Narnolia said in the statement.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Approved: How Much Salary Hike Can Central Government Employees Expect Under 8th CPC?.

"The objective of this summit is to give a new direction to education. Our priority is to provide the right guidance to the students and provide a platform for their talent," Narnolia said.

He said that well-known educationists, social workers and experts from the country and abroad will participate in the summit.

Also Read | January 16 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 16.

Key speakers will include the state Education Minister Madan Dilawar, and MLAs Gopal Sharma and Balmukundacharya.

Patron of Jaipur Foot Padma Bhushan D.R. Mehta, Agriculture stalwarts and Padma Shri Sunda Ram Ji and Jagdish Pareek, Psychiatrist Dr Shiv Gautam, Yogacharya Dhakaram, Vice Chancellor, SKNAU Prof. Dr Balraj Singh and National Award Winning Film Director Ojaswi Sharma will also attend the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)