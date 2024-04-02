New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Tuesday said it has inked an initial pact with the Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT Patna) to develop advanced geological models to help reduce time and cost overruns in its tunnelling projects.

The primary focus of the MoU is to develop cutting-edge methodologies to integrate diverse geotechnical data sources, a company statement said. These include geological surveys, borehole data, geophysical measurements and monitoring data from projects of SJVN, it added.

By harnessing integrated geotechnical data and 3D geological models, SJVN and IIT Patna aim to identify and analyze potential risks and hazards.

SJVN Chairman & Managing Director Geeta Kapur said that one of the key outcomes of the partnership will be the development of predictive analytics algorithms. These algorithms, leveraging integrated geotechnical data, will forecast potential risks and provide early warning systems specifically tailored for tunnelling projects. Such proactive measures are expected to substantially mitigate time and cost overruns during project execution.

