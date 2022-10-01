New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Skoda Auto India on Saturday said its sales increased by 17 per cent to 3,543 units in September.

The automaker had dispatched 3,027 units to dealers in September 2021.

"The Kushaq and Slavia models have been successfully established in the market and drive the sales impetus. In addition, our D-Segment products like the Octavia and Superb are leading their respective categories," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Solc said in a statement.

The company's focus is now on further enhancing customer satisfaction and increasing customer touchpoints across the country, he added.

