Palakkad (Kerala), Mar 9 (PTI) Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, established by realty firm Sobha Group founder PNC Menon, on Saturday handed over 100 homes free of cost to women-led underprivileged families.

The Trust, established in 1994 by PNC Menon and Sobha Menon, runs various philanthropic projects, including the CSR programmes of Sobha Ltd.

According to a statement issued by Sobha Ltd, the Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust has handed over its first set of 100 homes at no cost to the beneficiaries.

The foundation stone was laid for another 120 homes.

The Trust has committed to providing 1,000 homes to women from resource-limited families.

These homes were given at an event, which was attended by Sobha Menon, Trustee, Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust and Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Ltd.

"A home is more than just a shelter; it's a foundation for a better life. At Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, we are committed to transforming lives through holistic social development, starting with the provision of housing security," PNC Menon said.

