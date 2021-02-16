Chandigarh, Feb 16 (PTI) Punjab's water supply and sanitation department has set up first-of-its-kind solar-based water supply project at Jagrawan-Muradpur and Talwara villages of the Jalandhar district.

An official spokesperson on Tuesday said that besides installing 150-metre deep tube-wells, 25,000 litres capacity water tanks have also been constructed to provide piped water supply to every household in these villages.

The solar-based pilot projects were commissioned at a cost of Rs 67.71 lakh.

Now, panchayats of these villages are not paying any electricity bill for water supply projects and the same amount, which was earlier spent for paying electricity bills, is being utilised for development works of the villages, said the spokesperson.

Expressing gratitude towards Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for the solar-based water supply project, Jagrawan village Sarpanch Harjit Kaur said the panchayat and residents of the village felt relieved as electricity bills have come down to zero.

Similarly, clean water supply has started reaching every household of Talwara and Muradpur villages.

With the successful commissioning of these projects, 141 households of Jagrawan and Muradpur and 102 households of Talwara village have benefited. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)