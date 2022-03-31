New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Solar cells import rose to USD 3,447 million (around Rs 26,000 crore) during April-January 2021-22 as compared to USD 572 million in the previous financial year, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The imports were worth USD 1,684 million in 2019-20 and USD 2,160 million in 2018-19, New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

During April-January 2021-22, the maximum import was from China at USD 3,117.78 million.

In another reply, the minister stated that the government has set a target of installing 100 GW solar power capacity by December 2022 in the country.

Against this, projects of 108.91 GW have either been commissioned or are in the pipeline.

Total 50.78 GW of solar power capacity has been installed as on February 28, 2022. About 44 GW capacity is at various stages of implementation and 13.86 GW capacity is under bidding stage, the minister said.

