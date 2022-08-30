Jammu, Aug 30 (PTI) People living in the arid land of Ladakh will be able to grow fresh vegetables round the year as scientists have developed a new greenhouse model, a passive solar greenhouse, for farming.

The model, developed by a team of scientists of the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR), was displayed at the Ladakhi Kisan Jawan Vigyan Mela, an inter-unit garden competition organised by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation).

DIHAR, established in 1960, was tasked to find ways to meet the fresh food requirement of the soldiers deployed in the harsh terrain of Ladakh, officials said.

Researchers from DIHAR led by senior scientist Dr Tsering Stobdan developed the new model of Ladakh greenhouse, a passive solar greenhouse.

"Through this technology, we could now provide these micro green plants to the soldiers," a scientist said.

The new method eliminates the need for armed forces to consume canned food and helps them grow fresh vegetables inside their bunkers in just 10-12 days, he said.

With this technology, soldiers can grow vegetables in the barren and arid land of Ladakh that are rich in nutrients, with little to no fat and zero cholesterol.

