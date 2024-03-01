New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three men and bound down a woman for allegedly decamping with Rs 1 crore of a businessman in south Delhi, officials said on Friday.

Police recovered Rs 93.46 lakh of the defrauded money from their possession.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2024: Class 10 Examination Begins Today; Know Shift-Wise Timings, Important Guidelines.

According to police, the victim was a Gurgaon resident, who has a clothes shop in South Extension. One of three arrested is Rishabh, who worked as a cashier at his shop.

"On Tuesday, as usual, Rishabh collected Rs 1 crore in cash and went to deposit it in a bank in Defence Colony. Later, his phone became unreachable. The complainant tried to connect and trace him but to no avail," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

Also Read | One Vehicle, One FASTag Initiative: Complete FASTag KYC Update by February 29 To Avoid Account Deactivation; Here's a Step-by-Step Guide.

Police as part of their probe analysed CCTV footage from and around the crime spot.

The probe revealed Rishabh had fled with the money on a scooter and took the Sarita Vihar and Nehru Place route, the DCP said.

"It was also revealed that he was in touch with his friend named Sachin before switching off his mobile phone," he said.

Sachin was detained. He initially, tried to mislead, but soon broke down and revealed that Rishabh and his wife were away in Dehradun and took Rs 2.5 lakh from the looted cash for expenses.

"The rest of the cash was left with him, which he kept with his uncle at Pul Prahladpur area," DCP Chauhan said.

A team raided his uncle's house and recovered Rs 91.19 lakh from there. But Rishabh was still at large.

"We got a major lead on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, when Rishabh switched on his wife's mobile phone and contacted Sachin through internet calling and informed him that he along with his wife were returning from Dehradun and would be going to Gujarat by train," the DCP said.

Rishabh asked Sachin to meet him at Nizamuddin Railway Station with the rest of the cash. "Both Rishab and his wife were nabbed from there," the officer said.

Rishabh, 26, Sachin, 25, and Aakash, 36, all three have been arrested by police, while Rishabh's wife has been bound down.

Upon interrogation, Rishabh disclosed that he used to deposit around Rs 2-3 lakh in cash in a bank in Defence Colony.

"However, on that day, the cash amount was substantial as it had not been deposited for a few days. Therefore, he became greedy upon seeing the large sum and planned to flee with the cash," said the DCP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)