New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) UK-based conglomerate SRAM & MRAM Group has appointed Nitin Gupta as Technical Director for its Odisha semiconductor project, according to a statement.

The group, a UK-based investment and business consultancy firm and growth accelerator, has signed an MoU with the Odisha government to set up a semiconductor manufacturing facility in the state.

The group looks to invest Rs 30,000 crore in the initial phase of the unit.

In his new role, Nitin Gupta will play a key leadership role in driving the development and execution of the ground-breaking venture, SRAM & MRAM Group said.

The project will not only bolster the local economy but also contribute to the growth of the semiconductor industry in India, it stated.

Gupta brings extensive experience and technical expertise to his new role as he has been instrumental in leading numerous successful semiconductor projects across the globe, it added.

