Srinagar, May 22 (PTI) Srinagar city recorded the highest maximum temperature in the month of May in nearly six decades on Thursday as the temperature settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

It said that Srinagar logged the highest maximum temperature -- which is the highest in the month of May in 57 years.

According to officials, an all time high in the month of May was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius on May 24, 1968.

This is the third thighest day temperature for this month ever recorded here, they said, adding, the city had recorded 35 degrees Celsius on May 31, 1956, they said.

The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was also nine degrees above average for this time of the season, the officials said.

Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district recorded the highest maximum temperature in the month of May ever. The mercury at the station settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Before this, it had recorded the highest of 32.6 degrees Celsius on May 15, 2001.

