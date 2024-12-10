Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI) Standalone health insurance company Star Health Insurance has targeted doubling its business in Tamil Nadu over the next four years, a top official said.

As part of its growth strategy, the company plans to add 12,000 new agents across Tamil Nadu and expand its footprint with 25 new offices in both rural and urban areas in FY2025.

Star Health has disbursed claims worth over Rs 3,470 crore in the past five years. Currently, it has 115 branches, more than 1 lakh agents, and covers about 37 lakh lives across the state.

Widening its product portfolio, the city-headquartered company on Tuesday launched 'Super Star' — a long-term policy offering customisation based on customer requirements.

"A customer can choose the Super Star policy depending on their profile and income. It is a highly customisable product. It reflects our commitment to crafting innovative solutions that address the dynamic healthcare needs of our customers. By expanding our reach through our extensive agency network, we are bridging digital convenience with personalised options, ensuring unmatched flexibility and freedom," Star Health Insurance MD and CEO Anand Roy told reporters.

He observed that customers were increasingly looking for greater personalisation in insurance products, and the Super Star product addresses this growing need by offering limitless options, affordability, family discounts, and long-term benefits.

"With features like Quick Shield and a long-term tenure, we aim to provide comprehensive and highly customisable coverage for India's evolving healthcare needs," he added.

According to company officials, the Quick Shield feature provides immediate coverage, even for pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and specific heart-related ailments.

The Super Star plan allows customers to lock in their age at the time of enrolment, ensuring stable premiums until a claim is made, he said.

Responding to a query, Roy said the company was the first to settle over 1.1 crore claims, with a total claim settlement amounting to Rs 53,000 crore since commencing operations in 2006.

Star Health manages over 7.6 million active policies and has more than 900 branches and 2,000 customer touchpoints, the company said.

