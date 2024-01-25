Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI) StartupTN, backed by the Tamil Nadu government, has launched sector-specific forums on Blue Economy, Healthcare, and Life Sciences forums aimed at bringing innovators, corporates, and industry bodies, among others.

StartupTN would facilitate, and extend all its possible avenues to support them and also keep track of progress, Managing Director and CEO of StartupTN, Sivarajah Ramanathan said on Thursday.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25 Expectations in Real Estate Sector: From Interest Rates to Infrastructure Development, Know What Realtors Expect From the Interim Budget This Year.

The Blue Economy Forum and the Healthcare and Life Sciences Forum are strategic platforms to bring together sectoral startups, innovators, experts, aspirants, incubators, and mentors for focused collaborations to make Tamil Nadu a leader in this space.

Sector-specific forums facilitate the connection between startups and mentors, providing access to domain experts.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: What Is Interim Budget? How Is It Different From the Annual Budget? All You Need To Know About.

These forums are tailored to support startups within their respective sectors, addressing the unique needs, Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Secretary, Archana Patnaik, who launched the forums said.

StartupTN is initially concentrating on 30 sectors to ensure a focused approach. Each sector would have its dedicated forum, aimed to establish distinct support systems for startups.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)