New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad on Friday inaugurated the Steel Week at India Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The minister is leading a delegation to showcase and discuss with investors the business opportunities available in the Indian steel sector.

"Inaugurated Steel Week at India Pavilion @expo2020dubai. Steel week from March 11-17 is going to be a showcase event to bring forward capabilities of Indian steel manufacturers like @SAILsteel @TheJSWGroup @JSPLCorporate , Tata Steel & AMNS," the minister said in a Tweet on Friday.

Steel Week will hold various sessions with local steel users of UAE, he said, adding India Pavilion is one of most the visited pavilions at the expo, which has been visited by 14 lakh visitors so far.

The weeklong event will highlight the expertise of the domestic steel sector and showcase an array of opportunities available in the sector, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Steel on Wednesday.

The delegation led by the steel minister, senior ministry officials and the leading steel producers, including SAIL, JSW, JSPL, Tata Steel, AM/NS India, and Indian Steel Association are attending the event.

The delegation will meet senior officials from Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi, to explore investment opportunities in the Indian steel sector.

In a tweet, the Indian Steel Association said it "is glad to be part of the Steel Week at the #IndiaPavillion. This expo strengthens the bond between the steel industries of both countries after the signing of recently concluded India-UAE #CEPA".

