New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) State-owned Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) on Friday said it has launched a new incubation centre in Dehradun spread over a built-up area of 30,000 square feet.

Telecom and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said STPI is the first startup of India which has grown massively over the years to facilitate software exports by generating over Rs 4.47 lakh crore.

"Technology is playing a transformative role in empowering the common man and ensuring financial inclusion in India through programmes like Digital India," a statement from STPI said quoting Prasad.

STPI incorporated its first Dehradun centre in 2001. Presently, 13 units are registered with STPI and software exports made by STP units from Uttarakhand stood at Rs 150 crore in 2019-20 and helped in generation of direct (over 2,500 people) and indirect employment and overall development of economy of the region, the statement said.

"The upcoming incubation centre will promote tech entrepreneurship in the state and foster startups and I am sure this incubation centre will play a major role in realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Minister of state for IT Sanjay Dhotre said.

Along with the new incubation centre, STPI has made provision for raw and plug-n-play incubation space for IT and ITeS companies especially for entrepreneurs and startups.

The building will also be a housing network operation centre (NOC) for providing high-speed data communication services to the IT/ITeS industry.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the incubation centre will facilitate the desired ecosystem for startups and bolster employment opportunities for the youth of the region.

“We will build STPI centre of excellences and provide incubation facility at the new centre and promote exports and create employment opportunities. Exports through STPI-registered units surged from Rs 52 crore in 1992-93 to Rs 4,47,750 crore in 2019-20,” STPI Director General Omkar Rai. PTI PRS

