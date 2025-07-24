New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday directed officials of his ministry and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to strengthen the registration process of pesticides to curb the sale of fake and substandard products in the market.

The directive comes amid a rise in complaints from farmers about spurious pesticides affecting crop yields and causing financial losses.

"The process of registration of pesticides should be transparent," Chouhan said during a meeting on the issue. He directed ministry officials to strengthen the entire system in collaboration with state governments, according to an official statement.

The minister emphasised that the registration process should include a robust tracking system. "If someone does dishonesty, sells fake or substandard pesticides, then strict action should be taken against him."

Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, ICAR Director General Mangi Lal Jat and other senior officials attended the meeting.

In a separate meeting, the Union Minister directed his ministry officials to prepare an action plan based on inputs gathered during field visits to boost the productivity of cotton and soybean crops.

Chouhan, who has started touring across the country on a crop-wise and area-wise basis, directed ICAR scientists to work on these two crops in a mission mode.

