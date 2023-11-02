New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) A class 12 student was injured after allegedly being hit with a sharp-edged object when he intervened in a quarrel between juniors outside his government school in north Delhi's Burari, police said on Thursday.

The injured student received an injury on his neck, and was admitted to a hospital where his condition is said to be out of danger.

Police said victim was on the way back to his home after attending his evening classes on Tuesday.

He spotted two groups of students, fighting with each other. As he knew a few of them, he inquired about the matter, police said.

In the melee, one of them whipped out a sharped edged weapon and allegedly hit him on his neck. This led him to bleed profusely. Both the groups fled from the scene, police said. It is suspected that attack happened with a surgical blade, they said.

Police said a case under IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon) has been registered at Burari police station and further investigations were on.

