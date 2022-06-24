Coimbatore (TN), Jun 24 (PTI) Students have huge job opportunities in the fields of Air Force, Army Aviation and Naval Aviation, said Air Commodore K A A Sanjeeb, Air Officer Commanding, 5 BRD Air Force Station, Sulur here on Friday.

Students have a lot of opportunities in the field of aircraft maintenance engineering and those interested can become pilots too, Sanjeeb said while inaugurating the Aeroplus 2022 Aviation Exhibition organised by a private college here.

Students who have seen the aircraft only in the sky that too from a distance, now are getting an opportunity through this exhibition to get inside the plane and learn about it, he said.

With the annual 25 per cent improvement in the aviation industry, it is a rare opportunity for students and the general public to learn about new projects, Sanjeeb said.

The exhibition will go on till Sunday.

