New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Sunteck Realty Ltd on Tuesday reported a 20 per cent annual growth in its sale bookings to Rs 1,915 crore in the last fiscal on strong housing demand.

Its sale bookings stood at Rs 1,602 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Railway Recruitment Board Opens Applications for Sub-Inspector and Constable Positions at rpf.Indianrailways.gov.in.

According to a regulatory filing, Sunteck Realty sale bookings increased 26 per cent to Rs 678 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 537 crore in the corresponding period of the 2022-23 fiscal.

Sunteck Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling To Begin on April 19, Check State-Wise List of Constituencies Going to Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)