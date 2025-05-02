New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Sunteck Realty on Friday reported 50 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 50.38 crore for the latest March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 101.33 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 217.83 crore in January-March FY25 from Rs 434.99 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

During the full 2024-25 fiscal, net profit rose to Rs 150.31 crore from Rs 70.02 crore in the preceding year. Total income increased to Rs 902.67 crore from Rs 620.31 crore.

Sunteck Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

