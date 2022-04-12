New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Sunteck Realty on Tuesday said its sales bookings rose 27 per cent to Rs 1,303 crore in the last fiscal.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,022 crore in the previous financial year.

The company's collections from customers rose 35 per cent to Rs 1,053 crore in FY22 from Rs 780 crore in the previous fiscal.

Recently, Bengaluru-based realty firm Sobha Ltd's sales bookings rose by 23 per cent to its all-time high of Rs 3,870.2 crore in 2021-22.

Macrotech Developers, which markets its properties under the 'Lodha' brand, reported a 51 per cent growth in its sales booking to a record Rs 9,024 crore in the last fiscal.

