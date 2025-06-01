New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) A large number of the companies surveyed by the Swedish Chamber of Commerce India are expecting their turnover to increase over the next year, especially those involved in sectors such as construction, aerospace, defence, IT and electronics.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that the Business Climate Survey 2025-26 by the Swedish Chamber of Commerce India, has given a thumbs up to the favourable business environment in the country.

"One of the main highlights of the survey is the resounding approval of the current business climate and rate of business satisfaction, reaffirming the positive impact of 'Make In India'," he said in a post on X

Over the last decade, the government has worked to enhance the Ease of Doing Business in the country and the impact has been that global companies are increasingly choosing India as the trusted partner in their growth plans, Goyal said.

"A large number of the companies surveyed are expecting their turnover to increase over the next year, especially those involved in construction and building, aerospace and defence, IT and electronics, and business services," he said adding the growing confidence in India's business climate also reflects in the majority of companies surveyed, especially those in manufacturing, looking to increase their investment in the coming year.

He also said that India has become more important in their sourcing strategy in the last couple of years, with cost efficiency being a big focus.

"The report reconfirms the confidence in India's growth story and also their focus on developing India as a hub in global value chains," the minister added.

Goyal will be visiting Sweden in the second week of this month.

Trade in goods between the two countries has increased from USD 2.86 billion (2016) to USD 6.96 billion (2024).

The number of Swedish companies with business presence in India has increased to 280 in the last 7-8 years.

Swedish business presence in India dates back more than a hundred years (Ericsson, Swedish Match Co., SKF, ABB) and has concentrated especially in Pune since 1960s.

