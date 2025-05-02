New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Swiggy on Friday said its 10-minute food delivery service 'Bolt', which was launched in October last year, is now operational in more than 500 cities across the country.

Presently, at least one in every 10 food delivery orders delivered by Swiggy are delivered using the 'Bolt' service.

The offering is now available in over 500 cities across India.

Swiggy's scaling up of 'Bolt' comes at a time when its rival Eternal, formerly Zomato, has announced shutting down of the 'Zomato Quick' offering, stating it is not seeing the path to profitability without compromising on customer experience, observing that the current restaurant density and kitchen infrastructure is not set up for delivering orders in 10 minutes, leading to inconsistent customer experience.

Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor said, "Bolt fits into the way people live today. You're hungry, you want something now, and you don't want to compromise. We built Bolt for that moment. Seeing it scale to 500-plus cities in just a few months has been incredible. And this is just the beginning."

'Bolt' focuses on restaurants in a 2-km radius of the customer and dishes with minimal preparation time.

