Hyderabad, Jul 10 (PTI): T-Hub, a State government initiative for startups on Friday announced its partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Digital India for hardware and IoT startups.

According to a press release issued by the startup incubator, T-Hub will lead Digital India's Scale Up program for hardware and IoT startups across India.

MeitY and Digital India's aim is to provide scale up opportunities to the startups and make them ready in terms of product, investment and new market access.

MeitY and Digital India have partnered with T-Hub based on its rich and successful experience of running various programs for key stakeholders, such as startups, corporates, government, investors and ecosystem enablers, it said.

As many as 10-15 startups with leading-edge solutions in mobility, energy, agriculture, aerospace, manufacturing, consumer, healthtech, medtech, smart cities and logistics and supply chain sectors will be shortlisted from hundreds of applications after an extensive screening process, T-Hub said.

"We are beginning to see startups emerging in the hardware space that are solving important problems. Schemes such as FAME II and Manufacturing-Hub plans by the Indian government have already laid a strong foundation," Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub, said.

"To further fuel the growth of hardware and IoT startups in India, T-Hub has partnered with MeitY to take the ecosystem to the next level so innovative startups can scale- up strategically. T-Hub brings its matured acceleration programme with access to customers, investors and specialized mentors,he added.PTI GDK SS

