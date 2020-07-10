OnePlus Nord smartphone will be launched in India & Europe on July 21, 2020. The Chinese phone maker previously initiated the pre-bookings for the handset only in Europe. However, the Indian customers will be able to pre-order the smartphone on July 15. The company also gave us a sneak peek of the smartphone through a teaser video released on YouTube last week. Apart from this, several images surfaced online revealing the design and overall look of the phone ahead of the Nord launch. Popular leakster - Evan Blass has revealed a new image on his Twitter handle that gives us a clear picture of how the smartphone will look like. OnePlus Nord Specifications & India Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch; Details Here.

The smartphone is already listed on Amazon India with Coming Soon. The listing suggests that the upcoming Nord smartphone will be sold exclusively via Amazon India. According to the market reports, OnePlus' affordable smartphone will be available in Blue Marble, Grey Onyx, Grey Ash colour options. The phone will be made available in two storage configurations - 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage & 12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage.

OnePlus Nord Leaked Image (Photo Credits: EVLeaks)

Coming to the specifications, the phone is likely to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4115mAh battery, up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, 48MP Quad rear camera (48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP), a 32MP dual front camera (32MP + 8MP) comprising of a 32MP main camera and more.

OnePlus Leaked Image (Photo Credits: EvLeaks)

The upcoming Nord handset will be fuelled by a 4,115mAh battery supporting 30W wrap charging. It can charge the smartphone up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. The OnePlus Nord smartphone will be priced under $500, however, it could be priced in India somewhere around Rs 25,000.

