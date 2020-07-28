New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Tata Coffee Ltd on Tuesday reported a 77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 62 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 35 crore in the year ago period.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 to Feature Wireless DeX Technology & Faster S-Pen: Report.

"Consolidated total income for the quarter higher at Rs 592 crore compared to Rs 472 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, an increase of 26 per cent, driven by improved performance from the value-added businesses," Tata Coffee said in a regulatory filing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)